Trump to meet with executives of Waffle House, Wynn, Toyota on economy - source

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump takes a question as he addresses an East Room event highlighting Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans for small businesses adversely affected by the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, at the White House in Washington, U.S., April 28, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump will meet with business leaders on Wednesday to discuss the economy and efforts to resume operations amid the coronavirus pandemic including executives of Toyota Motor Corp (7203.T), Waffle House, Hilton Worldwide Holdings (HLT.N) and Wynn Resorts Ltd (WYNN.O), a person briefed on the matter said.

Toyota spokesman Scott Vazin confirmed the company would attend and noted that it has announced its intention to ramp up its North American manufacturing operations in May.

The Japanese automaker said the White House discussion is “highlighting a group of companies that are ramping up their operations. While we are eager to restart our manufacturing operations, we will do so in compliance with federal health and safety guidelines.”

Also attending will be Josh Bolten, who heads the Business Roundtable, an association of CEOs of major U.S. companies, spokeswoman Jennifer Cummings for the group confirmed.

The meeting comes as automakers are preparing next month to slowly begin resuming production, while hotels and restaurants are also making plans to resume more operations as U.S. states start to re-open parts of their economies. CNBC reported the participants earlier.