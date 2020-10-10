Trump says he stopped taking medications to combat coronavirus eight hours ago

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks outside the White House, where he is being treated for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Washington, U.S. in this still image taken from social media video released on October 8, 2020. @realDonaldTrump/via REUTERS

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said in an interview on Fox News on Friday night that he stopped taking medications to combat coronavirus eight hours ago.

” Right now I’m medication free. I’m not taking any medications as of, you know, probably eight hours ago,” Trump said in the interview.

Trump, eager to get back on the election campaign trail after being sidelined by a COVID-19 infection, will begin by giving remarks to supporters outdoors at the White House on Saturday and then hold a rally in Florida two days later.