Trump discusses coronavirus pandemic with South Korea, Mexican leaders

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump addresses the daily coronavirus task force briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., April 17, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump spoke to South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Saturday and expressed appreciation for his country’s help in procuring COVID-19 tests for the United States, the White House said.

“Both leaders agreed to continue working together to defeat the pandemic and restore global economic growth. President Trump and President Moon also discussed ways to further strengthen the United States-Republic of Korea security relationship,” the White House said in a statement.

The White House also said Trump had spoken to Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Friday and agreed to keep restrictions on border crossings to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

“The leaders also discussed the need to maintain restrictions on travelers crossing their land borders for non-essential purposes, while ensuring cross-border activities that are critical to commerce, health security, supply security, and other essential industries remain unimpeded,” the White House said. “President Trump offered additional resources to the government of Mexico to support its health care system.”