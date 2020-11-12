Trump campaign adviser Lewandowski tests positive for coronavirus

FILE PHOTO: Former campaign senior adviser of U.S. President Donald Trump Corey Lewandowski speaks to the media outside of the Philadelphia Convention Center, where votes are still being counted two days after the 2020 U.S. presidential election, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S. November 5, 2020. REUTERS/Mark Makela

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Corey Lewandowski, one of President Donald Trump’s most trusted advisers, tested positive for the coronavirus, a source familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

Lewandowski, who served as Trump’s campaign manager for a portion of his 2016 bid for the White House and was advising his current re-election effort, was in Philadelphia challenging ballot-counting procedures last week and believes he was infected while there, the source said.

The source said Lewandowski, who tested positive on Wednesday, was experiencing no symptoms.