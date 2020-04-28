Trump administration should ensure meat plants provide equipment, test workers for virus: union

CHICAGO (Reuters) - The largest U.S. meatpacking union said on Tuesday the Trump administration should immediately compel meat companies to provide “the highest level of protective equipment” to slaughterhouse workers and ensure daily coronavirus testing.

President Donald Trump plans to order U.S. meat processing plants facing concerns about outbreaks of the new virus to stay open to protect the country’s food supply, a senior administration official said. [nL2N2CG14E]