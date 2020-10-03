White House chief of staff says Trump is doing very well

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows gestures as he talks to the media about U.S. President Donald Trump's health after the president was hospitalized for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) treatment, at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, in Bethesda, Maryland, U.S., October 3, 2020. REUTERS/Ken Cedeno

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said on Saturday that President Donald Trump is doing “very well” and that doctors are pleased with his vital signs.

“The president is doing very well. He is up and about and asking for documents to review. The doctors are very pleased with his vital signs. I have met with him on multiple occasions today on a variety of issues,” Meadows told Reuters.