WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump spent most of Wednesday afternoon in the Oval Office, with the White House keeping access to the room extremely limited, White House chief of staff Mark Meadows said in an interview with Fox News Channel.

Asked when Trump’s last negative COVID-19 test was, Meadows said the White House does not get into the testing protocol.