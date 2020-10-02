Treasury's Mnuchin says Trump has 'very light' COVID-19 symptoms

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin testifies during a Senate's Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs hearing examining the quarterly CARES Act report to Congress, in Washington, DC, U.S., September 24, 2020. Drew Angerer/Pool via REUTERS

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin says Trump has “very light symptoms” after testing positive for COVID-19, and he will brief the president later on Friday on negotiations with congressional Democrats for additional federal coronavirus aid.

Mnuchin said that while the latest jobs data show that the economy is recovering strongly as it reopens, parts of the economy, including airlines and hospitality sectors, will need additional aid, as will schools and child care providers.