Trump immigration order to last 30-90 days, apply to permanent immigrants, official says

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump’s new executive order banning immigration to the United States will apply narrowly to those seeking permanent immigration status, a senior administration official said on Tuesday.

The order will have a time frame of 30-90 days and be renewable, the official said.

Other workers such as those on so called H1-B visas would be covered in a separate action, the official said.

The order could be ready in time for Trump to sign it as soon as Tuesday or Wednesday.

Reporting by Jeff Mason; Editing by Chris Reese

