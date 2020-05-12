U.S.
May 12, 2020 / 7:01 PM / Updated an hour ago

Pence keeping his distance from Trump for a few days: White House

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump turns to Vice President Mike Pence as they depart following a coronavirus response news conference in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington, U.S., April 27, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Vice President Mike Pence is keeping his distance from President Donald Trump for a few days in the wake of his press secretary receiving a positive test for the coronavirus, White House spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany told reporters on Tuesday.

Pence was not at Trump’s Rose Garden news conference on Monday nor at a White House meeting with U.S. military and national security officials on Saturday after press aide Katie Miller received a positive test last week.

“The vice president has made the choice to keep his distance for a few days,” McEnany told a news briefing. She said it was up to Pence to decide when to end the distancing.

Reporting by Jeff Mason and Steve Holland, Editing by Franklin Paul

