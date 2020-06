FILE PHOTO - Supporters cheer as U.S. President Donald Trump walks at a campaign rally in Charlotte, North Carolina, U.S., March 2, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he would hold a campaign rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, next week, after a three-month hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In remarks at the White House, the Republican president, who is seeking a second term in the November election, said he would go to Tulsa next Friday.