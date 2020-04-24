Trump says his comments on using disinfectant inside people's bodies to fight coronavirus were sarcastic

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks flanked by Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, U.S. Senator Roy Blunt (R-MO) and Small Business Administration Administrator Jovita Carranza during a signing ceremony for the "Paycheck Protection Program and Health Care Enhancement Act," approving additional coronavirus disease (COVID-19) relief for the U.S. economy and hospitals treating people sickened by the pandemic, in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, U.S., April 24, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump said on Friday that he was being sarcastic when he raised the possibility of using disinfectant inside people’s bodies to fight coronavirus.

Trump said at his daily news briefing on Thursday that scientists should explore whether inserting light or disinfectant into the bodies of people infected with the new coronavirus might help them treat the respiratory illness caused by the virus.