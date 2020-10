FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump addresses supporters gathered to greet him on the airport tarmac during his arrival at Burke Lakefront Airport in Cleveland, Ohio, U.S., August 6, 2020. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump wants a “skinny” coronavirus relief bill that includes elements such as direct payments and a bailout to the struggling airline sector, White House spokeswoman Alyssa Farah told reporters on Thursday.