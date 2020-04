U.S. President Donald Trump addresses the daily coronavirus task force briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., April 17, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday criticized the handling of some states’ coronavirus mitigation measures, saying he found the stay-at-home orders of governors such as Virginia “too tough.”

Asked if certain states - Michigan, Minnesota and Virginia - should lift their stay-at-home orders, Trump said: “No, but I think elements of what they’ve done are too much.”