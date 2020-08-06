Health News
August 6, 2020 / 4:30 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Trump optimistic coronavirus vaccine will be ready this year, possibly by U.S. election

1 Min Read

U.S. President Donald Trump addresses a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic briefing in the Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House in Washington, U.S., August 5, 2020. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday he was optimistic a coronavirus vaccine would be ready before the end of 2020, possibly in time for the Nov. 3 presidential election.

Trump, speaking to reporters as he departed the White House for a trip to a Whirlpool washing machine factory in Ohio, said a vaccine release around the time of the election “wouldn’t hurt,” but the goal of the effort was to save lives.

Reporting by Lisa Lambert, writing by David Lawder, editing by Chris Reese

