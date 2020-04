U.S. President Donald Trump holds a coronavirus response meeting with New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, U.S., April 30, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday the United States plans to accelerate the development of a coronavirus vaccine, an effort that has been dubbed “Operation Warp Speed.”

Trump, speaking to reporters in the Oval Office, said he is in overall charge of the project aimed at finding a vaccine to the virus as quickly as possible.