U.S. President Donald Trump speaks as U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper listens during the coronavirus daily briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., April 1, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday the United States will soon have more ventilators than it needs and there will be enough eventually to send some to other countries.

Many state governors complain they do not have enough of ventilators at present to meet the urgent need.