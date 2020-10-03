Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
2020 U.S. Elections

Trump says he's feeling better, next few days will be 'real test'

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump approaches reporters as he departs on campaign travel to Minnesota from the South Lawn at the White House in Washington, U.S., September 30, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump, who is being treated for COVID-19 in a military hospital outside Washington, said in a video on Saturday that he was feeling ill when he arrived at the facility but now feels better.

Trump, looking tired and wearing a suit coat but no tie, said, “I’m starting to feel good.” He added that “over the next period of a few days I guess that’s the real test. We’ll be seeing what happens over those next couple of days.”

Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Paul Simao

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up