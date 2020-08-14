Trump says he would agree to $25 billion for Postal Service if Democrats make concessions

A U.S. Postal Service (USPS) post office is pictured in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S., August 14, 2020. REUTERS/Rachel Wisniewski

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday he would agree to up to $25 billion in funding for the U.S. Postal Service if Democratic lawmakers make concessions.

“Sure, if they give us what we want,” Trump said at a news briefing. He again blamed Democrats for what he described as “blocking” aid for Americans after talks on coronavirus relief efforts stalled in Congress.

(This story corrects to “we” from “they” in quote in second paragraph)