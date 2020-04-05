Health News
April 5, 2020 / 11:29 PM / Updated 8 minutes ago

Trump voices hope for 'leveling-off' of coronavirus in U.S. hot spots

1 Min Read

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks about the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak during the daily coronavirus task force briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., April 5, 2020. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump on Sunday expressed hope that the United States was seeing a “leveling-off” of the coronavirus crisis in some of the nation’s hot spots for the viral outbreak.

New York, the hardest-hit state, reported on Sunday that for the first time in a week deaths had fallen slightly from the day before, but there were still nearly 600 new fatalities and more than 7,300 new cases.

“Maybe that’s a good sign,” Trump told reporters, referring to the drop in fatalities.

Reporting By Matt Spetalnick; Editing by Tom Hogue

