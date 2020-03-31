Trump warns Americans of a tough two weeks in coronavirus fight

Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, stands behind U.S. President Donald Trump looking at a chart of possible projected COVID-19 deaths by day during the daily coronavirus response briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., March 31, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump warned Americans they would have a very tough two weeks coming in the fight against the coronavirus as he urged everyone to follow federal social distancing guidelines through the end of April.

“It’s absolutely critical for the American people to follow the guidelines for the next 30 days. It’s a matter of life and death,” Trump said in a news conference at the White House.