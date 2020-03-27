Denmark's Tryg: fewer burglaries in lockdown offset coronavirus claims

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Danish insurer Tryg (TRYG.CO) on Friday said fewer burglaries and accidents across the Nordic countries as they grabble with lockdowns and people are confined to their homes, kept its business afloat despite soaring travel insurance claims.

Denmark’s biggest insurance company maintained its full-year forecast for its core business despite negative impacts on its travel insurance and surety business stemming from the coronavirus outbreak.

Tryg confirmed its forecast of a 3.3 billion Danish crowns ($488.27 million) technical result for 2020, a keenly watched measure of its core insurance business.

Shares in Tryg traded up 0.44% at 1250 GMT in a mainly red Copenhagen blue-chip index.

Some 21.000 purely coronavirus-related claims about travel cancellations from Denmark, Norway and Sweden had been processed so far in the first quarter, in addition to its regular business, the company said.

Those claims, however, would be partly outweighed by the effects from the lockdown measures taken by some of the Nordic countries to curb the spread of the virus.

Denmark has restricted public assembly to 10 or fewer people and ordered the closure of schools, universities, day care centers, restaurants, cafes, libraries, gyms and hair salons.

The lower economic activity means fewer motor and accident claims, Tryg said, and it also received fewer reports of burglaries. A likely consequence of people isolating themselves in their homes.

Analysts from KBW said the impacts from travel insurance and business interruptions looked “manageable with some help from reinsurance”.

Tryg said its underlying business performed in line with expectations, but, citing “volatile times,” it had decided to skip quarterly dividends and move to a full-year dividend decision instead.

“Based on the current extraordinary situation, we believe it is in best interest of all our stakeholders to be prudent until the macroeconomic picture has stabilized,” board chairman Jukka Pertola said in a statement.

Tryg also said it would suspend its full-year forecast of return on equity (ROE) at 21 or above, following “extremely negative capital markets developments in Q1 to date and continued uncertain capital markets outlook”.

Its net investment income was a negative 1.1 billion crowns as per March 26, it said.

Tryg said further information would be provided in its first quarter report on April 21.