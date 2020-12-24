Tunisia adds Denmark to air travel ban list

FILE PHOTO: Tourists walk wearing protective face masks in the old city of Tunis, Tunisia March 4, 2020. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi

CAIRO (Reuters) - Tunisia has banned all air travel with Denmark amid fears of a new coronavirus variant, the state news agency reported, citing the transport ministry.

The ban is effective until further notice and affects passengers who are either arriving from Denmark or have passed through Denmark, TAP reported.

Tunisia said on Monday it had suspended all air travel with Britain, Australia and South Africa.