Tunisia to ban New Year celebrations, extends night curfew

FILE PHOTO: People wait to get tested for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), outside a mobile testing lab in Tunis, Tunisia October 7, 2020.REUTERS/Angus McDowall

TUNIS (Reuters) - Tunisia will ban all events including celebrations for the new year and extend its night curfew until Jan. 15 to help combat the spread of coronavirus, the health minister said on Tuesday.

The government imposed the night curfew in October and banned travel between regions in the North African country.

On Monday, Tunisia said it had recorded a total of 121,718 coronavirus infections, including 4,199 deaths.

Tunisian authorities said they had ordered vaccines from U.S. drugmaker Pfizer.