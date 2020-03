Police officers guard the entrance of a dormitory where people are placed under quarantine in response to the spreading of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) after returning from abroad, in Istanbul, Turkey March 18, 2020. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey announced late on Wednesday a second death related to the coronavirus, a 61-year-old man, and said that the number of confirmed cases had nearly doubled to 191 from 98 a day earlier.

“The test results today show that measures are very necessary. There are 93 new diagnosed case for which treatment has begun,” Health Minister Fahrettin Koca wrote on Twitter. The number of cases had similarly doubled the previous day.