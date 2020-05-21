Turkey says export of dairy products to China will resume

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey’s exports of milk and other dairy products to China will resume, Trade Minister Ruhsar Pekcan said on Thursday, and added that 54 Turkish companies will be able to export to China.

In February, Turkey temporarily halted imports of livestock and animal fats from China over the coronavirus outbreak. In a tweet, Pekcan said she welcomed the Chinese dairy market opening to Turkish exporters, after Chinese authorities deemed Turkey an exportable country.