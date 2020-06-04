Turkey says to gradually resume flights with 40 countries in June

FILE PHOTO: A passenger wearing a protective suit stands in a queue the Istanbul Airport during the first day of resumed domestic flights which are halted since March 26 amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Istanbul, Turkey June 1, 2020. REUTERS/Umit Bektas/File Photo

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey is planning to gradually resume flights with 40 countries in June and it has reached preliminary agreements for reciprocal flights to begin with 15 countries, Transport Minister Adil Karaismailoglu said on Thursday.

In a statement, Karaismailoglu said the flights that would resume in June included those to Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Greece, Qatar, South Korea, Norway and more. He said Turkey was in talks with 92 countries on resuming flights, as containment measures over the coronavirus were eased.