Turkish legislation banning layoffs to go to parliament next week: sources

FILE PHOTO: A Turkish flag flies on a passenger ferry with the Bosphorus in the background in Istanbul, Turkey, January 27, 2020. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

ANKARA (Reuters) - The Turkish government plans to send legislation to parliament early next week temporarily banning layoffs to reduce an expected jump in unemployment due to the spread of coronavirus, two senior officials told Reuters on Thursday.

One of the Turkish officials said a separate regulation is also planned to financially support small businesses such as barbers and restaurant owners barred from operating under coronavirus-related restrictions.

Reuters, citing sources, reported on Wednesday that draft legislation would ban layoffs for at least three months.