ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan has not accepted the resignation of Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu, the Turkish presidency said on Sunday.

“The resignation of our interior minister has not been accepted by the president, he will continue his duty,” the presidency’s communications directorate said. Soylu earlier said he was resigning after criticism of a weekend lockdown to contain the coronavirus outbreak.