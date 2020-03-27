Turkey's coronavirus death toll rises by 17 to 92: health minister

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey’s coronavirus death toll rose by 17 on Friday to 92, while the total number of cases rose by 2,069 to 5,698, the country’s health minister told a press conference.

Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said the country needed wider measures against the coronavirus outbreak, adding that the country had more than 1 million test kits.

Turkey’s government is not disclosing the location of cases to prevent the risk of increasing transmission rates by encouraging people to move from areas with high rates to places where there are no or few cases, Koca added.