FILE PHOTO: A worker in a protective suit disinfects the St. Antuan Catholic church in Istanbul, Turkey March 16, 2020. REUTERS/Kemal Aslan

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey is temporarily closing cafes, restaurants, cinemas, theatres, gyms and other venues as of midnight Monday as a precaution to halt spread of coronavirus, Turkish interior ministry said on Monday.

In a statement, the ministry also said that all gatherings and activities by non-governmental organisations will be postponed.