World News
May 20, 2020 / 11:18 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

Turkey eases quarantine restrictions on arrivals from abroad: Anadolu

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: People wearing face masks shop at Eminonu district, amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Istanbul, Turkey, May 4, 2020. REUTERS/Umit Bektas/File Photo

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey will ease existing 14-day quarantine restrictions for citizens coming from abroad as the country starts softening measures taken to stem spread of the coronavirus, state-owned Anadolu news agency reported on Wednesday.

Turkish citizens ferried from abroad were spending 14 days under quarantine in student dorms where they were monitored for possible symptoms of COVID-19 disease.

The people arriving on scheduled flights will go through medical check and will be monitored for 14 days at their homes.

Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Dominic Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below