Daily Turkish coronavirus cases rise back above 1,000

FILE PHOTO: People wearing protective face masks walk at the spice market, also known as the Egyptian Bazaar, as it reopens after weeks of the close doors amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Istanbul, Turkey, June 1, 2020. REUTERS/Umit Bektas/File Photo

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - The number of new coronavirus cases in Turkey rose above 1,000 in the last 24 hours for the first time since May 29, Health Ministry data showed on Friday, after the easing of travel restrictions and reopening of public facilities at the start of last week.

The data showed 1,195 new cases were identified, up from a low of 786 last Tuesday, and 15 people died in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases rose to 175,218. Daily infections stood above 5,000 on April 11.