Women rest next to the sea as senior Turkish citizens over 65 years old who are not allowed to go out of their houses since April 4 enjoy a sunny day, after being exempted from curfew for 4 hours amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Istanbul, Turkey, May 10, 2020. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey’s coronavirus death toll has reached 4,007, after 55 more people died in the last 24 hours, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Thursday.

Turkey has conducted 34,821 more tests on Thursday, taking the total amount of tests carried out so far to over 1.5 million, Koca said on Twitter.