Patients are applauded by medical staff members as they leave the Dicle University Hospital after recovering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Diyarbakir, Turkey, April 15, 2020. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey’s confirmed cases of COVID-19 increased by 4,281 in the past 24 hours, and 115 more people have died, taking the death toll to 1,518, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Wednesday.

The total number of cases in the country stood at 69,392, he said.

A total of 5,674 people have recovered so far, and the number of tests carried out over the past 24 hours was 34,090, the minister said.