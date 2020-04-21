Turkey's coronavirus death toll rises by 119 to 2,259: ministry

FILE PHOTO: Women wearing protective face masks and gloves are seen as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, Istanbul, Turkey, March 26, 2020. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey’s confirmed cases of the COVID-19 disease increased by 4,611 in the past 24 hours, and 119 more people have died, taking the death toll to 2,259, Health Ministry data showed on Tuesday.

The total number of cases in the country stood at 95,591, the data showed, the highest total for any country outside Europe or the United States. A total of 14,918 people have recovered from the new coronavirus so far, and the number of tests carried out over the past 24 hours stood at 39,429.