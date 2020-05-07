Turkey's coronavirus death toll rises by 57 to 3,641: health ministry

FILE PHOTO: Mahya depicts Turkey's national flag which is installed between the minarets of Camlica mosque, as the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in Istanbul, Turkey, April 28, 2020. REUTERS/Mehmet Emin Caliskan

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - The number of people who have died from COVID-19 in Turkey has risen by 57 in the last 24 hours to 3,641, Health Ministry data showed on Thursday.

The overall number of cases rose by 1,977 to 133,721, the data showed, the highest total outside Western Europe, the United States and Russia. The number of daily deaths and new cases has fallen sharply from peaks recorded last month.

A total of 82,984 people have so far recovered from the coronavirus, which causes the respiratory disease COVID-19.

The number of tests conducted in Turkey in the past 24 hours stood at 30,395, bringing the total number of tests during the outbreak to 1.27 million.