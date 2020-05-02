Turkey's coronavirus death toll rises by 78 to 3,336: ministry

FILE PHOTO - Medics wearing protective suits, members of Turkish Health Ministry's coronavirus contact tracing team, visit a home to check a suspected coronavirus disease (COVID-19) case in Ankara, Turkey, April 27, 2020. Picture taken April 27, 2020. REUTERS/Tuvan Gumrukcu

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - The number of people who have died from COVID-19 in Turkey has risen by 78 in the last 24 hours to 3,336, with 1,983 new cases of the virus, Health Ministry data showed on Saturday.

The total number of cases rose to 124,375, the data showed, the highest total outside Western Europe or the United States, and slightly more than Russia.

A total of 58,259 people have so far recovered from the new coronavirus, which causes the respiratory disease COVID-19. The number of tests conducted in Turkey in the past 24 hours stood at 36,318, raising the total number of tests during the outbreak to more than 1.1 million.