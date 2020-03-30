Turkey's coronavirus deaths up to 168, with 10,827 total cases: minister

FILE PHOTO: Women wearing protective face masks and gloves are seen as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, Istanbul, Turkey, March 26, 2020. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey’s deaths from the new coronavirus increased by 37 to 168 on Monday, as the number of confirmed cases rose by 1,610 to 10,827, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said.

Some 162 patients have recovered so far.

The minister added on Twitter that 11,535 tests had been conducted on Monday - the highest since the start of the outbreak - bringing the total number of tests carried out in Turkey to 76,981 since the outbreak began.