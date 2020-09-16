Turkey begins Phase III trials of Chinese coronavirus vaccine: media

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey began final Phase III trials of an experimental Chinese coronavirus vaccine on Wednesday, Turkish media reported.

FILE PHOTO: A staff member places a coronavirus vaccine candidate from Sinovac Biotech Ltd at its booth for display during the 2020 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS), following the COVID-19 outbreak, in Beijing, China September 5, 2020. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang/File Photo

The vaccine will be administered to between 1,200-1,300 health workers over 10 days and a second dose will be given 14 days after the first, broadcasters CNN Turk and Haberturk said.

The results of the trial will be sent the World Health Organization (WHO).

The vaccine candidate will later be administered to volunteers with chronic diseases, with the aim of vaccinating 13,000 people, the broadcasters said.

The health ministry did not comment on the reports.

Health Minister Fahrettin Koca is due to hold a news conference later in the day.

Koca announced last week that Phase III work had started on the Chinese vaccine candidate, as well as another developed by Pfizer. Russia’s application to conduct Phase III trials in Turkey for its experimental vaccine was being evaluated and a decision would likely be made this week, he said.

China is administering experimental coronavirus vaccines to tens of thousands of its citizens, attracting international interest, despite experts’ concerns over the safety of drugs that have not completed standard testing.

China launched a vaccine emergency use programme in July, offering three experimental shots developed by a unit of state pharmaceutical giant China National Pharmaceutical Group (Sinopharm) and U.S.-listed Sinovac Biotech.

A fourth coronavirus vaccine being developed by CanSino Biologics was approved for use by the Chinese military in June.

Haberturk said the vaccine candidate being trialled in Turkey was developed by Sinovac.