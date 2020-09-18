Erdogan says new measures needed as virus makes comeback in Turkey

People shop at the Spice Market also known as the Egyptian Bazaar as the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Istanbul, Turkey September 9, 2020. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday the government needed to ramp up measures to curb a rise in coronavirus cases, which have increased in recent weeks back to early-May levels.

Turkey has recorded more than 7,000 deaths from the COVID-19 disease, which was first diagnosed in the country in March. Ankara in recent weeks banned weddings and other events, and limiting the number of passengers allowed on public transport.

