Turkey confirms first coronavirus death, more than doubles cases to 98

Municipality workers in protective suits disinfect entrance of Taksim metro station, due to coronavirus disease (COVID-19) concerns, in central Istanbul, Turkey, March 17, 2020. REUTERS/Kemal Aslan

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey confirmed late on Tuesday its first death related to the coronavir1us and the country more than doubled its confirmed cases to 98, from 47 a day earlier.

Health Minister Fahrettin Koca told a press conference that an 89-year old died after contracting the virus from someone who had contact with China, the epicenter of the global outbreak.

Turkey diagnosed 51 more cases on Tuesday, he said.

(This story has been refiled to corrects date to Tuesday from Wednesday in lead paragraph).