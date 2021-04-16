Turkey logs highest daily COVID-19 cases since pandemic began

FILE PHOTO: A municipality worker in a protective suit disinfects courtyard of the Kocatepe Mosque to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), during the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Ankara, Turkey April 15, 2021. REUTERS/Cagla Gurdogan

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey recorded 63,082 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, the highest daily number since the beginning of the pandemic, data from the Health Ministry showed on Friday, bringing the total number of cases to 4,150,039.

The data also showed 289 people died due to COVID-19 in the same period, bringing the total number of deaths since the beginning of the pandemic to 35,320.

Turkey currently ranks fourth globally in the number of daily cases based on a seven-day average, according to a Reuters tally.

President Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday announced several new restrictions and a “partial closure” for the first two weeks of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan to curb the surge in cases.