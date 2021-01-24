Turkey to get a further 6.5 million Sinovac vaccines on Monday

FILE PHOTO: A display shows vaccine products of Sinovac Biotech during a government-organized media tour showcasing the company's development of a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine candidate in Beijing, China, September 24, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said 6.5 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine made by China’s Sinovac will arrive in Turkey on Monday, part of a second planned shipment, allowing the nationwide rollout to continue.

Three million doses of the CoronaVac have already arrived and 10 million more doses were expected in total in Turkey’s second consignment from Sinovac Biotech.

“It will reach us in accordance with the procurement plan and the vaccine programme will continue without interruption,” Koca said on Twitter on Sunday.

Some 600,000 people were vaccinated in just two days when the vaccine rollout began in mid-January, but the pace later slowed as it moved beyond healthcare workers.