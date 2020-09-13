Turkey's coronavirus death toll exceeds 7,000 - ministry

FILE PHOTO: Medical workers of the Bakirkoy District Health Directorate wearing protective suits leave a building during an antibody testing program following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Istanbul, Turkey, June 17, 2020. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - The death toll in Turkey due to the novel coronavirus reached 7,056 on Sunday, rising by 57 people in the last 24 hours, data from the Health Ministry showed.

The total number of cases in the country rose by 1,527 on Sunday, for a total of 291,162 cases, the data showed, with 258,833 people recovered from COVID-19.

Both daily deaths and cases have risen to mid-May levels in recent days. The government has ruled out widespread lockdowns but has announced new measures recently, including banning weddings and other events and limiting the number of passengers allowed on public transport.