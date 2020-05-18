World News
May 18, 2020

Turkey's Erdogan imposes nationwide lockdown over Eid al-Fitr

FILE PHOTO: Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan attends a joint news conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Istanbul, Turkey, January 24, 2020. REUTERS/Umit Bektas/File Photo

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday that a four-day lockdown starting on May 23 would be imposed nationwide as part of efforts to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus during the Eid al-Fitr religious holiday.

Speaking after a cabinet meeting, Erdogan also said schools would not re-open this academic year and education would continue in person in September with the new academic year.

Erdogan said mosques would begin allowing mass prayers for mid-day and afternoon prayers as of May 29. He said the house arrest period for prisoners who were released as part of coronavirus measures had been extended for two months

Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu and Ali Kucukgocmen; Editing by Alison Williams

