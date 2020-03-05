Twitter chief Jack Dorsey to reconsider Africa trip amid coronavirus concerns

FILE PHOTO: Jack Dorsey, co-founder of Twitter and fin-tech firm Square, sits for a portrait during an interview with Reuters in London, Britain, June 11, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo

(Reuters) - Twitter Inc’s Chief Executive Officer Jack Dorsey said on Thursday he is reconsidering a planned trip to Africa this year in light of concerns related to the coronavirus outbreak.

“With everything happening in the world, particularly with coronavirus, I have to reconsider what’s going on and what that means for me and for our company,” he said, speaking at a Morgan Stanley investor conference.

Dorsey tweeted in November that he was planning to move to Africa for three to six months in mid-2020, as he was wrapping up a shorter trip through the continent.

The tweet raised concerns among investors over how he would continue to run Twitter and Square, the other company he leads, from afar. This week, activist hedge fund Elliott Management moved to remove Dorsey from his position at Twitter, after acquiring a $1 billion stake in the company.

Twitter said on Monday that it was encouraging employees around the globe to work from home, citing risks related to the fast-spreading coronavirus outbreak.