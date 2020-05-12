Twitter to let some employees to work from home permanently

FILE PHOTO: The Twitter App loads on an iPhone in this illustration photograph taken in Los Angeles, California, U.S., July 22, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Blake

(Reuters) - Twitter Inc (TWTR.N) on Tuesday became the first major tech company to allow employees who can work remotely to do so indefinitely, as the coronavirus outbreak forces unprecedented changes in work culture across the world.

The pandemic, which has infected more than 4.2 million people globally so far, has led to strict lockdowns in most countries and changed the way businesses function, with work-from-home emerging as the new norm.

The social media company said it will not re-open most offices before September and employees can choose whether or not to come to the facilities. BuzzFeed first reported bit.ly/35ULX6u Twitter's move.

Twitter said it will not have business travels before September, with very few exceptions, and no in-person company events for the rest of 2020.

Tech giants like Facebook Inc (FB.O) and Alphabet Inc’s (GOOGL.O) Google have allowed most of their employees to work remotely until the end of this year.