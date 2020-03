FILE PHOTO: Uber's logo is pictured at its office in Bogota, Colombia, December 12, 2019. Picture taken December 12, 2019. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

(Reuters) - Uber Technologies Inc has plenty of cash on hand to get through the coronavirus crisis and is seeing growth in businesses other than ride-hailing, CNBC reported here on Thursday citing a conference call by Chief Executive Officer Dara Khosrowshai.

The company’s shares were up as much as 35%.

Uber did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.