Deals
May 26, 2020 / 7:06 PM / Updated an hour ago

UBI Banca starts proceedings to prove MAC clause applies on Intesa bid

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Pages of a cheque book of Ubi Banca Popolare di Bergamo are seen in this picture illustration February 11, 2016. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi/File Photo

MILAN (Reuters) - Italy’s UBI Banca (UBI.MI) said on Tuesday its board had started legal action to prove that a ‘material adverse change’ (MAC) clause applies in relation to a takeover offer by Intesa Sanpaolo (ISP.MI).

UBI said the triggering of the MAC clause due to the COVID-19 pandemic meant the passivity rule that prevents UBI from actively mounting a defence against Intesa’s offer no longer applied.

UBI said in a statement it intended to seek judicial protection of its interests.

Reporting by Valentina Za, editing by Francesca Landini

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below